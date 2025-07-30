'Fantastic turnout' for long-running and fun family festival

PERFECT DAY: Wrestling was just one of the attractions at Harthill Carnival - photo by Harrison Stewart

FLOATS, flowers and lots of family fun were all on the bill as the Harthill Carnival returned to Spen’s Field for its 51st year.

Families from across the community came to see musical performances, wrestling shows, children's activities, fairground rides and stalls selling things from home-made cupcakes to freshly picked flowers.

After exploring the vast carnival-grounds and scoping out what there was to do, we met with the chairman of the carnival Paul Brookes, who said: "I came to this carnival as a child and through the community I learnt there wasn't enough volunteers, and the carnival was in danger.

“That's when I got involved to keep it going as I feel it is important to keep traditions like this , and the turn-out today from the community and stall operators is fantastic."

The horse show was a popular attraction at the event - pic by Harrison Stewart

Next, we ran off to catch the arrival of the parade of six huge floats at the carnival, which ranged from local schools to Harthill’s gymnastics group.

On arrival, the floats did a display for the intently watching families, but more importantly, Yorkshire Air Ambulance's mascot Blade who was judging the competition.

The winner was the gymnastics group - however, my favourite were the Irish dancers who tap- danced some very complicated rhythms.

We then interviewed a family who had come back from Newcastle to meet their extended family relatives.

They were all sat eating a picnic with treats from the food stalls, chatting away, and the kids were happy to tell us all about the bungee trampoline ride they’d been on, as well as the horse show which they watched from their picnic.

Mum Allison said: "This carnival is the perfect occasion that brings all the family together.”

We also spoke to Kid Rothrock, the champion wrestler who had come to defend his title.

He emphasised how easy everything was for him – despite the heat!

Finally, we caught the end of the heavy horse competition, and spoke to the organiser, who wanted to thank everyone for their loyal following for his 41 years running it.

Overall, the carnival was a perfect day out from families across the community, but also from further afield.