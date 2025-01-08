Family history event at Clifton Park Museum
PEOPLE interested in researching their ancestors are being invited to attend a free event with Rotherham Archives and Local Studies at Clifton Park Museum.
The archives team will teach how to navigate family history websites such as Find My Past, Ancestry and more.
An RMBC spokesperson said: “No matter where your ancestors' origins lay, we can help you access information using online resources.”
The free event at the museum on Clifton Lane will be held between 11am and noon on Friday, January 31.
For more information visit www.tinyurl.com/RMBCAncestors.
