AN EXTRA date has been added for An Evening with Ricky Tomlinson in Mexborough due to overwhelming demand.

Best known for playing lovable couch-potato Jim Royle in BBC TV show The Royle Family, the actor and performer is coming to Pastures Lodge and Hotel for a special intimate show on Saturday November 2 to be interviewed by writer and producer Asa Murphy.

After tickets sold out, organisers have now added an extra show on Friday, November 1.

To book visit www.reytgoodevents.co.uk.