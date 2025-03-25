Echobelly play Mexborough this weekend

NINETIES Britpop band Echobelly will perform in Mexborough for a one-off intimate gig this Sunday March 30 at the Gorilla Beer Hall at the Canalside Industrial Estate.

Known for notable tracks including Great Things, Bellyache, and King of the Kerb, Echobelly will be supported by Bridlington rock singer and songwriter Nick Tudor and South Yorkshire’s Harriet Rose – an Indie/Americana singer and songwriter.

Some tickets are still available at £22 plus booking fee.

Check out Gorilla Beer Hall’s Facebook site for more information - www.facebook.com/gorillabeerhall.