Exciting events at the Empress Building
MEXBOROUGH'S Empress Building has announced events with entertainment for all ages and tastes this month.
A Northern Soul Ball will take place on Saturday, August 17, with a Children’s Party with a Taylor Swift tribute on Sunday 18.
A Duran Duran tribute will play a ballroom concert – Saturday, August 24, followed by All Day Long daytime clubbing on Sunday 25.
General manager Jemma Evans said: “Our aim is to provide unforgettable experiences for everyone in the community."
Visit www.empressbuilding.co.uk/whatson.
