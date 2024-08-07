Exciting events at the Empress Building

By Jill Theobald
Published 7th Aug 2024, 09:22 BST
Events at the Empress Building include a Duran Duran tribute act
MEXBOROUGH'S Empress Building has announced events with entertainment for all ages and tastes this month.

A Northern Soul Ball will take place on Saturday, August 17, with a Children’s Party with a Taylor Swift tribute on Sunday 18.

A Duran Duran tribute will play a ballroom concert – Saturday, August 24, followed by All Day Long daytime clubbing on Sunday 25.

General manager Jemma Evans said: “Our aim is to provide unforgettable experiences for everyone in the community."

Visit www.empressbuilding.co.uk/whatson.

