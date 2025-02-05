'Ewe' won't want to miss farm's exciting event

Lambing season at Cannon Hall Farm

ONE of the most exciting times in the farming calendar is coming up this month at a family-run South Yorkshire attraction.

Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley is an award-winning visitor attraction with a commitment to high quality farm stock – and the team want people to join them for lambing season.

The farm's Lambing Festival will run from February 15 to 23 and tickets are on sale now.

A spokesperson said: “Our shepherds will be caring for more than 100 pregnant ewes who are expecting lambs over the holiday period.

“We want to share the action with your family – as well as provide education and entertainment for our younger visitors. “Join us and help us welcome our new lambs – and hopefully see a brand new life brought into the world.

“Our farmers – who have been made famous thanks to their appearances on Channel 5 TV show Springtime on the Farm and The Yorkshire Vet – will be in the roundhouse every day answering your questions.”

A farm admission ticket includes entry plus introductions to the new arrivals, daily talks from the farmers, bottle feeding demonstrations (when the lambs need it), sheep and ferret racing, farm talks, tractor rides and access to the Cawthorne farm's play areas.

Lambing Festival tickets – which cost £13.95 per person, under twos go free – must be booked online in advance.

For more information and to book visit www.cannonhallfarm.co.uk/event/lambing-at-cannon-hall-farm-2/.