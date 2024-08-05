Goldthorpe Pentecostal Community Church on Market Street

A CHURCHES group has announced a line-up of events and activities during the school holiday period.

Dearne Churches Together – a group of local churches working in Goldthorpe, Thurnscoe and Bolton-on-Dearne – will host free Picnics in the Park featuring games and activities led by organisations including Active Future and Dearne Family Hub, with free face painting and drinks, fruit, and ice-creams for children.

Guests are invited to bring their own picnic and blanket to the events, between noon and 2pm, at Carrfield Park on Highgate Lane in Bolton-on-Dearne on Wednesday, August 7 and Thurnscoe Plaza and field on Houghton Road on Wednesday, August 28.

Goldthorpe Pentecostal Community Church on Market Street (pictured) will host a Goldthorpe By the Sea family fun day with sand and water play, lunch, bouncy castle, seaside crafts and games on Monday, August 19 between 11am and 2pm.

Tickets cost £3 per person or £10 for a family of five with monies raised going towards the Dearne Community Arts Festival on Saturday, September 28.

Call Julie Turner on 07729 421405 or email [email protected].

Dearne Churches Together, in conjunction with peer educator Eva Roberts, will also be offering a 'Think Resilient!' session for seven to 15-year-olds on Wednesday, August 21

The event will be held between 11.30am and 1.30pm at Goldthorpe Pentecostal Community Church on Market Street and will use activities and games to focus on thinking positively and developing emotional resilience to face life's challenges by to change mindsets and develop coping strategies.

Parental consents needed and a free lunch will be provided. Book by contacting Julie Turner on the above details.