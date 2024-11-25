Eurovision star is back with re-arranged gig at Letwell
The Sheffield girl, who flew the flag for the UK in 2001 aged just 16, was struck down ill a couple of days before she was due to play a long awaited show at Letwell Village Hall last month.
With Lindsay barely able to speak – never mind sing – the organisers had to cancel the event.
But the concert is now re-arranged for Thursday, December 19 with Steve Beighton – acknowledged as one of the UK's finest sax players – joining the line-up of Lindsay's band.
Steve and Lindsay are old friends having both toured Europe far and wide with some of the biggest names in the business including fellow local legend Paul Carrack, vocalist with Mike and The Mechanics.
Tickets for the new date cost £15.
Contact 07909 960 422 or 01909 731626 for more info or email [email protected].
