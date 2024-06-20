Enjoy decades of dance and drama at Rotherham Civic
TEN decades of decades of dance and drama are coming to Rotherham Civic.
The Janet Mitchell School of Dance and Performing Arts is hosting '20s to '20s - 10 Decades of Dance and Drama' from Tuesday, June 25 to Saturday, June 29.
A spokesperson said: “With performers aged from two to adult and a range of dance and performance styles, this evening of entertainment is sure to leave you feeling nostalgic and uplifted.”
Tickets cost £13.
Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.
