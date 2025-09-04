End of summer doesn't mean the fun activities stop

BIG FUN: Rotherham Show returns this weekend

IT’S BACK to school season but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end.

Find out about all the exciting events and creative activities that Children’s Capital of Culture are offering this September.

On Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 September, Rotherham Show, the borough’s biggest, free cultural festival returns.

For an entire weekend, you can experience Clifton Park come to life with live music, outdoor theatre, circus fun, sports, workshops, food, fairground thrills and more.

From family-friendly activities to show-stopping performances, there really is something for everyone.

Come and celebrate the spirit of Rotherham with a weekend packed full of fun, creativity, and community.

For more details, head to www.rotherham.gov.uk/RotherhamShow.

Want to learn how to thrift, upcycle, and rework your old clothes into stylish tote bags to take home?

As part of Clifton Park Museum’s SELF exhibition, sustainability practitioner Rebecca Callow is leading a thrifty totes workshop on Wednesday, September 24 from 5pm to 6.15pm at Clifton Park Museum.

This creative workshop offers a fun and practical way to re-think your wardrobe and how you express yourself through fashion.

For more information, visit www.rotherhammuseums.co.uk/events.

Little Nelson and his lion family love blackbirds and their beautiful song.

Have you ever seen or heard blackbirds or other birds?

Join the team at Boston Castle for Nelson’s Cub Club on Tuesday September 30 from 11am to 12.30pm.

Explore objects from the museum's collections and engage with them through stories, songs, and play.

This session is free and aimed at under-fives.

No booking is required.

For more details, head to www.rotherham.gov.uk/events/event/1577/30-september-nelson-s-cub-club-explore-at-boston-castle.

Do you, or somebody you know, help run an activity open to children and young people that we should share? Send the name, location, date, time, a short description and any booking information to [email protected].