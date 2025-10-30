Dream big with creative musical concert at Grimm and Co

SHOW-TIME: Polly Ives narrates The Big Dreaming

A NEW family concert based on a popular children’s book will be performed in Rotherham as part of an exciting cultural collaboration.

Concerteenies’ The Big Dreaming, which combines innovative storytelling with high quality live music, launched during Sheffield’s Sensoria Festival earlier this month.

Now The Big Dreaming is heading to charity partner Grimm and Co for a day of special performances on Saturday, November 8.

Polly Ives, chief executive officer of Concerteenies, said: “After a sensational launch where tickets sold out twice, we are really excited to be taking The Big Dreaming to Rotherham in collaboration with Grimm & Co.

“Their mission is focused on sparking children’s creativity and imagination. “This ties in beautifully with the themes of this story to create a magical experience combining both Grimm & Co’s and Concerteenies’ unique offers.

“We hope lots of Rotherham families come together to enjoy it this autumn.”

During the concert pianist Annabelle Lawson and narrator Polly perform new music composed by award-winning Paul Rissmann, based on Michael Rosen and Daniel Egnéus’s book.

Victor Craven has also designed stunning new digital animations of the story, which follows an adventurous young bear as he seeks out dreams before hibernation.

Louise Willis, family learning co-ordinator at Grimm and Co, said: "After successfully working together in 2022, we are so excited to be welcoming Concerteenies to our new home, the Emporium of Stories. “Our mission is to change lives one story at a time and we are delighted to have been asked to be a part of this project by hosting The Big Dreaming.”

The Big Dreaming is ideal for children aged three to eight and will take place in Grimm and Co’s Cliffhanger Castle.

Concert tickets cost £4.50 for adults, £6.66 for children and under ones go free.

Visit concerteenies.com/events or https://grimmandco.co.uk/ to book tickets.

The Big Dreaming will also be performed at The Point in Doncaster in November and at The Civic in Barnsley next January.

The concert has been funded by PRS Foundation, the Vaughan Williams Foundation and Arts Council England.