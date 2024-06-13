HONOUR: The D-Day commemorative flag flying proudly at Whiston Parish Hall

This week’s District News from our local correspondents across the Rotherham borough:

ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: Meet on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month in the Reading Room on Aughton Lane, Aston. New members are welcome and if you are thinking of joining us, please come along and give us a try. The next meeting is on Monday, June 17, 7pm to 9pm.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre is a safe space for residents to drop in, have a confidential chat and offload concerns or worries they may have. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 1pm. It can help with peer support, cost-of-living and finance support, alcohol and drugs support, mental health support and community improvement opportunities. The informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

ULLEY CAFÉ DAY: South Yorkshire Police Band will be playing at the Friends Café Day on Sunday, June 16. Always a very popular event the band will give two 45 minute performances at 11.30am and 1pm. Also there will be the annual garden plant sale with Brian Brookes on hand to give gardening advice. An ideal opportunity to get a present for Fathers Day. The café will be open from 11am until 3pm serving homemade cakes, sandwiches and other refreshments.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer Youth Club on Thursdays from 5pm until 7pm catering for 10-12 years old. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

GIRLS GROUP: Meet Mondays from 5pm-7pm, catering for 8-14 years old. This too has a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry free.

THE CHATTY CAFE: Wednesdays 10am until noon. Bacon and sausage sandwiches can be bought as well as cakes and biscuits.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at the Bill Chafer Youth Club and the Parish Hall on Cross Street for clubs or parties etc. Details from the parish council office on 01709 544590.

ALLOTMENTS: There are two available plots at the Wadsworth Road Allotments Site in Bramley. Contact the parish office on 01709 544590.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Holy Communion will be at 10am on Sunday June 16 and between 10am and 12 noon on Wednesday June 19 there will be a church open day. Anyone interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made welcome. For more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook – Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. If you are in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709873210 or email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH

BRINSWORTH LIBRARY: Homework Group every Monday 3-4pm. The Homework Club at the library is a valuable resource for students looking for a supportive and productive environment to focus on their studies. Taking place every Monday from 3pm to 4pm, this group provides access to free computers and WiFi, making it easier for participants to research, complete assignments, and study effectively. In addition, the library offers free printing services for those attending the Homework Club, allowing students to easily print out materials and resources they may need for their schoolwork. The Homework Club at the library is not just a place to study, but a supportive community where students can access resources, receive assistance, and work together to achieve academic success. Brinsworth Library has something for everyone - there are lots of books, resources and facilities for all to use, for free. Please check out our Facebook page to keep up to date with our future planned events and activities. Monday – 9am-12 noon Jigsaw Club, all welcome; 10am-11am Family History Group using FindMyPast; 3pm-4pm Homework Club - welcomes pupils who want to use our computers, study with friends or just come and read. Tuesday – 9am-12 noon Jigsaw Club, all welcome; 9am-11am Family Toddler Group, refreshments, crafts and play (free); 10am-12 noon IT drop-in help session (free); 2pm Adult Book Club, join us on the last Tuesday of every month to pick up our monthly selected book; 3pm-5pm Sewing Group, sewing tips and tricks (free). Wednesday – library closed; 6pm-8pm Local History Group (2nd Wednesday of the month), contact 07733 277028. Thursday – 10am-10.30am Rhyme-time, young children’s sing-along and craft (free); 11am-12 noon Senior Social Club, join us for games, cards and refreshments (free); 3pm-5pm Knit and Natter Group, refreshments provided (free). Friday – Library closed. Saturday – 9am-10am Digital Library Help - drop in session; 10am-12.30pm Lego Club (free); 10am-12.30pm Children’s craft sessions (free). Library opening times – Monday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4.30pm; Tuesday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-6pm; Wednesday closed; Thursday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-5.30pm; Friday closed; Saturday 9am-1pm; Sunday closed. For more information, please call the library on 01709 255050. Facebook - Brinsworth Community Library. Located on Field View, Brinsworth, Rotherham S60 5DG.

CATCLIFFE

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at [email protected] or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www.catcliffeparishcouncil.com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

D-DAY COMMEMORATION: The Royal British Legion held a service of Remembrance on Thursday June 6 at the Normandy Veterans Memorial at East Herringthorpe Crematorium. The event, led by the Mayor of Rotherham, was held to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings and was followed by a wreath laying at 11am, with light refreshments served afterwards. The event was well attended, with school children from High Greave Schools reading out the names of the eight Rotherham service members who lost their lives on D-Day.

BABY AND TODDLER GROUP: The Fun Hub Nursery runs a free baby and toddler session each Friday morning from 9.30-11am. The sessions are suitable for children aged two years and under and include refreshments for parents. The Fun Hub Nursery can be found at Foljambe Court, off Doncaster Road S65 2BG and is on bus routes 116,117 and X3. For more information, either telephone 01709 828989 or email [email protected].

FINANCIAL SUPPORT: The organisations Rotherham Federation and Rotherham Citizens Advice have partnered together to offer a free service of financial support for people in the local community. Making Our Money Go Further is a free community-based support service aimed at helping communities manage their money. Project workers can provide support on a variety of issues regarding finances, including money worries, help to reduce outgoings and advice on debts and benefits, as well as arranging group meeting where local residents can come together to share their ideas and solutions. For more information, visit Rotherfed’s website at https://www.rotherhamfederation.org/making-our-money-go-further/

COMMUNITY GROUPS: There are lots of groups and activities available in the ward, which are open to new members, for local residents to get involved with, many based at local neighbourhood centres. In Dalton, Rotherham Dementia Carers Support runs a memory cafe on the third Thursday of each month. The memory cafe offers support to carers of people living with dementia and is held from 1.30-3.30pm at Dalton Parish Hall. For more information, either telephone 01709 910889 or email RotherhamCarers @makingspace.co.uk. Also at Dalton Parish Hall, Dalton Community Cafe is held on the third Thursday of each month, from 10am-12 noon, and includes a free hot drink and biscuits. Open Arms Community Support Hub holds drop-in sessions each month in Dalton, either at Dalton Parish Hall or Silverwood Miners Welfare. The drop-in sessions provide advice from a number of organisations, including Rotherfed, Citizens Advice and Laser Credit Union on issues such as finances, energy costs and digital skills. For more information regarding the sessions, either telephone Rotherfed on 01709 368515, email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page of ‘Open Arms - Community Support Hubs in Rotherham’. The Leverton Way TARA meets each Monday morning at 10am for breakfast and each Friday lunchtime at 12.15pm for fish and chips at the Dorothy Taylor Neighbourhood Centre in Dalton. All are welcome. In Thrybergh, the Friends of Dalton and East Herringthorpe and Thrybergh Green Spaces (DEHT Greenspaces) group runs a number of regular activities at Warreners Drive Neighbourhood Centre, including coffee mornings, keep fit sessions and crafting sessions. For more information, email [email protected]. Local residents also run a regular coffee morning each Wednesday at Staple Green Neighbourhood Centre, from 10am-12 noon. The Federation Bingo group meets each Monday at 5.30pm at Thrybergh Parish Hall and is open to new members. Just come along half an hour before the session to join in.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been busy in the ward, attending a number of community events, including helping to set up the Little Lions parent, baby and toddler group in Thrybergh Church Hall and attending the D-Day commemoration at the Normandy Veterans Memorial at East Herringthorpe Crematorium. With the General Election not far away, Michael will be working with Councillor Jodi Ryalls to ensure local residents in the ward are aware of the deadlines for registering to vote, how to register for postal voting and what ID is required. Michael is asking anyone who needs any advice regarding taking up their right to vote to contact him. Michael can be contacted by telephoning 07432 509987, via email at [email protected] or via his Facebook page ‘Councillor Michael Bennett-Sylvester’.

SILVERWOOD JUNIOR FOOTBALL CLUB: The club is looking for new players for their Under 13s team for the 2024/25 season. For more information, visit the Facebook page of Silverwood JFC.

SUMMER FAYRE: Thrybergh Primary School will be holding their Summer Fayre on Friday July 12 from 2pm. The fayre will include fun activities, a variety of stalls and refreshments. Anyone interested in running a stall at the event, please telephone Serena on 01709 850732.

SUNNYSIDE GALA: Dalton Parish Council organised the Sunnyside Gala last weekend for the local community to come together. The gala took place on Saturday June 8 on Sunnyside top field and included family activities, children’s rides, lots of stalls, food and entertainment, including a performance from the children from Flanderwell School. There was even a competition to guess the weight of the jar of sweets; the sweets weighed in at 613g and the prize was claimed at the gala, so congratulations to the lucky winner. Thank you to everyone who helped make the bi-annual event a great success and to the community for supporting the event.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. League games are in the afternoon at 1.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 6pm on Tuesdays and Fridays except when we play away at the competing club’s green. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Any queries? Ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday June 3 - midweek knockout at Wath against Kings, Greasbrough 89, Kings 104. Tuesday June 4 - VETS singles, Greasbrough 3, Brinsworth 5. Thursday June 6 - VETS doubles, Wickersley ‘A’ 8 Greasbrough 0; club night - round robin, Maureen Taylor, 21up John Byers and Alan Goddard. Saturday June 8 - club morning - 21up doubles, Martyn Heap and Ian Garfitt; 21up singles, John Byers; afternoon home match, Greasbrough 5, Thurcroft 3. Sunday June 9 - 21up doubles, Philip Patterson Trophy, Colin Crossland; 21up doubles, Kenny Herbert and Martyn Heap, John Byers and Michael Foxcroft.

KILNHURST

ANNUAL GARDEN COMPETITION: Rotherham Council is running its annual garden competition again. Rotherham in Bloom is now open for entrants from both council tenants and non-council tenants. The competition has a number of categories to enter, each with two winners, one council and one non-council tenant, each winning a £100 Love2Shop voucher, and two runners-up in each category winning a £50 Love2Shop voucher. There will also be a children’s category, with one winner receiving a £100 Love2Shop voucher and one runner-up receiving a £50 Love2Shop voucher. Categories include best garden (most outstanding garden in the borough), best pots, planters and hanging baskets (creative use of pots and planters to brighten the space), best wildlife or sustainable garden (gardens that provide sanctuaries to birds, insects, hedgehogs and other wildlife), and best young gardener aged 0-18 years old (best container garden, bug hotel, potted plant or tallest sunflower grown by a young gardener). For more information and to enter the competition, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/housing/garden-competition. Please be aware, the closing date is Sunday August 11.

SMOKEFREE STARTS: The campaign aims to help local residents to stop smoking and improve both their mental and physical health by providing free local stop smoking support. The Rotherham Healthwave team can offer personalised stop smoking plans, nicotine replacement therapy, advice and community support groups. For more information, visit rotherham-healthwave.connecthealthcare rotherham.co.uk/stop-smoking.

VOTING: The UK General Election will take place on Thursday July 4, and British, Irish and qualifying Commonwealth citizens who are registered to vote are eligible to vote in the election. For those who are not currently registered to vote or who have recently moved house, the deadline to apply is midnight on Tuesday June 18. On the day of the election, voters will also need to show acceptable photo ID to vote at a polling station. Acceptable photo ID includes a driver’s licence, passport, over 60s photo bus pass, and an older person’s bus pass, amongst others. Anyone without a suitable photo ID can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate by 5pm on Wednesday June 26. Postal vote applications need to be applied for before 5pm on Wednesday June 19 and proxy vote applications need to be applied for before 5pm on Wednesday June 26. For more information, visit www.rotherham.gov.uk/elections.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. Why not get into BMX Racing? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session); gates session Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Sunday – 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am Bible Study Group. Wednesday – 9am-11am playgroup for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – Youth Group. Friday – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month with the next on June 16. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook. Other dates to note for the community centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you, the next session is on June 20. For any further information to hire the centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street Kimberworth. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30–4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am–11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under 5s – every Monday 11.15–11.45am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Volunteers have been out tackling various litter hotspots around the area and are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. On Sunday, June 9, 9 bags of litter were collected from Kimberworth Road. Equipment is provided, and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday Services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. Last Sunday there was a service of Morning Worship when Donna Crookes from Thorpe Hesley was the visiting speaker. The Drop-In is open again today (Thursday), with free coffee and tea and cake from 11am to 1pm and the various community groups continue to use the church hall for their activities. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be the next service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: Please be advised The Kimberworth Park Club 50+ will now meet on Fridays at St John’s Green Church. Usual time 12pm-2.30pm. Door to door as normal. If you no longer require the door-to-door service please phone and cancel or you will be charged. For more information please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607 or Phil Moody on 07842547017 regarding karate.

COUNCILLOR’S SURGERIES: Cllr Carole Foster’s Kimberworth Park surgeries will continue as below – last Thursday of the month 11.30am-12.15am St John’s Church, St John’s Green, Kimberworth Park S61 3JL.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. Why not get into BMX Racing? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age 10-18, under 10s are charged at £4 per session); gates session - Thursday 6-8pm (for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track). All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx.com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On June 5, the group travelled to Worsbrough Country Park for a walk around the reservoir before visiting Wigfield Farm for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. We are hoping to organise a bowling tournament in July. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

BENEFIT AND ADVICE SERVICES: Thursday at the Maltby Service Centre, Kiveton Park Independent Advice will be available for drop in advice between 9.30-11.30am. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Maltby Town Council at Edward Dunn run advice sessions to help with benefits. Booking essential please call 01709814060.

ANDY’S MAN CLUB: Maltby at Brooklands Club, 110 Rotherham Road, Maltby, Rotherham S66 8NA. Not counselling, no referral needed. The aim of the club is to provide men with a safe space where they feel comfortable to talk and open up about their experiences in a room free of judgment. See https://andysmanclub.co.uk.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday June 9 - Holy Communion was conducted throughout by Rev Phil Batchford. Servers Bev Smith, Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Readings by Cynthia Stribbley and Peter Stribbley, prayers conducted by Jayne Spaven. Organist Felicity Atkinson with Masbrough Choir. Refreshments after the service were served by Jayne Spaven and Sandra Smith. Home-made cake was available after the service all proceeds go towards the new heating system. Monday June 10 – St Paul’s started a new Bible course starting at 7.30pm. The theme is understanding the Psalms. Everyone welcome. Next service at St Paul’s is Holy Communion on June 16, starting at 10.30am.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday June 9 was the 10th Sunday in ordinary time. Red Boxes may be brought into church and left for counting at any time. If it isn’t possible to bring your box into church or have it collected, there are a number of other ways to donate. You can send a cheque, give online, give via phone or text, or make a bank transfer. Missio have recently released their impact report for 2023. £4.1 million has been raised by Missio in England and Wales and £2.2 million has been raised by Missio and the Mill Hill Missionaries through the Red Box. Although Red Box income overall was down from the previous year, there was an increase of 10% in the Diocese of Hallam with a total of almost £50,000. For further information, or if you would like to sign up for a Red Box please visit www.missio.org.uk. Masses during the week were celebrated for Thomas Jordan, People of the Parish, Keith Dowdell [LD] and family, T.Ford [S.I.], John Connolly [A], Special intention of V.H., Christine Rocket [birthday anniversary] and Lawrence Grant 80th birthday. ST BEDE’S SCHOOL SUMMER FAYRE – will take place on Saturday July 6 from 11am–2pm. Please come along to support our primary school and the PTA at their main fundraising event of the year. The date for the BHARATANATYAM DANCE CLASSES has been changed to June 14.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

MEXBOROUGH POSITIVE ACTION GROUP: Local residents are being encouraged to come along to a community meeting on Thursday June 27 at 11am at Mexborough Community Hub on New Oxford Road. The Mexborough Positive Action Group is holding the meeting for residents to come and share any positive ideas they may have to make their community a better place to live, so why not come along for a chat with like-minded people? Refreshments will be provided. For more information, email [email protected].

MEXBOROUGH BY THE SEA: Stallholders are wanted for the planned summer event Mexborough by the Sea which will take place in the town centre on Saturday July 20 from 10am-3pm. There’s going to be a lot happening on the day, including a beach, Punch and Judy, fun activities, fair rides, stalls, a fire engine, face painting, and much more. Anyone interested in running a stall, can email [email protected] for more details.

D-DAY COMMEMORATION: A number of local groups and organisations came together to organise and participate in the D-Day event that took place at Mexborough War Memorial on June 6 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The commemoration enabled the local community to come together and remember those who lost their lives 80 years ago and was attended by members of the Royal British Legion Mexborough, Swinton and Kilnhurst Branch, members from the Mexborough and District Heritage Society, local ward councillors and children and staff from the New Pastures Primary Lower School, amongst others.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The youth club is back up and running again at the centre. The club runs on Thursdays during term time, from 4-5pm for children aged 7-10 years, and from 5-7pm for children aged 11-16 years. For the children aged 7-10 years, a parent/carer must sign them in at 4pm and collect them at 4.55pm, for the children aged 11-16 years, they can sign in from 5pm, but must provide a parent/carer’s telephone number for an emergency contact.

SWINTON BEER FESTIVAL: Tickets are now on sale for Swinton’s first ever beer festival. There will be over 30 cask and keg beers, a selection of ciders, and Father Chris’s Gin and Wine bar, as well as a variety of low and no alcohol options, plus entertainment, music, and street food. The festival will take place at St Margaret’s Church from Thursday July 4 - Saturday July 6, and the event will help to raise money for the building of the community hall. To buy tickets online, visit https://buytickets.at/swintonbeerfest2024. If any businesses or individuals are interested in sponsoring a beer or a cider to help out the charity event, there are three fixed packages available or bespoke packages can be discussed. For more information regarding this, please email [email protected].

SWINTON OPEN GARDENS: The open gardens event will take place on Sunday June 30 from 11am-5pm around Swinton. Tickets are priced at £5 and will include admission to all of the participating gardens, with the proceeds going to the construction of the new Swinton Community Hall. Tickets are available either from St Margaret’s Parish Church in Swinton or by telephoning or texting 07504204652.

COFFEE MORNING: Everyone is welcome to attend the coffee morning to be held at St Margaret’s Parish Church on Saturday June 15 from 10-11.30am.

POLICE APPEAL: South Yorkshire Police are appealing for any witnesses, information or dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Swinton on Saturday June 8. The collision happened on Racecourse Road at the junction with Church Street and Rockingham Road at 11.35pm on Saturday and, prior to this, it is believed the car was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle on Warren Vale. Anyone with any information can report this online at https://orlo.uk/3HL1U, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1085 of 8 June 2024 or by telephoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Dashcam footage can also be submitted to [email protected].

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH LEISURE GROUP: Members meet once every 2 weeks at 2pm in the Old School on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh S62 7HD. For their next meeting, which is on June 18, the theme will be on Dialect.

EXPLORING LOCAL HISTORY: An illustrated presentation on the history of Rawmarsh and Parkgate will take place today, Thursday June 13, at the High Street Centre, from 2pm until 3pm. Local historian Tony Dodsworth will use a special collection of old photos of the area to highlight some of the fascinating stories of people and places in and around Rawmarsh and Parkgate over the past 100 years and more. Tony was the compiler of the photo book Around Rawmarsh and Parkgate as well as the oral history book Voices of Rawmarsh and Parkgate. He is the chairman of the Rawmarsh and Parkgate Local History Group, established in 2001. Tickets cost £1 and include refreshments. To book a place just contact the High Street Centre on 01709 719478.

CANDIDATES CONFIRMED: The council has received nomination papers from candidates standing in the 3 constituencies in the borough at next month’s General Election on Thursday July 4. Papers were received by 4pm on Friday June 7 for the Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, Rother Valley and Rotherham constituencies. The candidates for Rawmarsh are confirmed as follows: Oliver John Edward Giuseppe Harvey - Local Conservatives, John Healey - Labour Party, Tom Hill - Green Party, Paul Horton - Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal, Robert Redfern Watson – Workers Party of Britain, and Adam Wood – Reform UK. If you are not registered to vote or have recently moved house, you have until midnight on Tuesday June 18 to apply. Voters now need to show acceptable photo ID to vote at polling stations. If you do not have any acceptable photo ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate. Applications must be made by 5pm on Wednesday June 26. If you can’t go to the polling station on July 4 you can apply for a postal vote before 5pm on Wednesday June 19 or apply for a proxy vote before 5pm on Wednesday June 26. For further information on registering to vote, photo ID and applying for a postal or proxy vote, please visit the following link https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/elections.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday, June 9, the service was led by the church stewards. On Tuesday June 11 at 10.30am the Prayer Group met and the Chit Chat Cafe was open for light refreshments. On Tuesday evening the Church Council met. The morning service on June 16 will be led by David Andrews. Everyone is welcome to any activity or services which are all held at the High Street Centre.

ROSEHILL VICTORIA JUNIOR PARKRUN: To celebrate the Rotherham Pride weekend last weekend, organisers of the junior parkrun asked everyone to come along to the regular parkrun last Sunday in rainbow colours. Lots of runners turned out for the event, filling Rosehill Victoria Park with some lovely, vibrant colours. Thank you to everyone who participated and to all the volunteers that ensured the event ran smoothly.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The foodbank has an amazing group of volunteers who work tirelessly week in, week out to ensure the emergency three day food parcels are ready for those in need in the local community. Without all their support, it wouldn’t be possible to run the foodbank and provide the much needed community support.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: The volunteers in the group do an amazing job keeping their local community clean and tidy. Last Friday, they met at 10am in the car park of Rawmarsh Community Library to carry out a litter pick of the field and adjoining roads. The group also came equipped with gardening gear to cut back some of the overhanging trees and shrubs on the paths which are making it difficult for residents to use. The volunteers had a very busy morning litter picking the surrounding areas, as well as two of them moving a dumped fridge freezer on Warren Vale, and others litter picking various roads on their way to the organised litter pick. The group filled around 15 bags with rubbish, as well as clearing away a number of discarded items, including a scooter and a metal crutch. Thank you for all your continued hard work.

RAVENFIELD

Mrs Toni Leach Email [email protected]

RAVENFIELD FETE: We are now on countdown to our 3rd annual fete. We hope that everyone enjoys the day. We will be on Jubilee Field setting up from 8am, so we ask for your support to keep everyone safe by keeping off the field until 11am, just for this one day. Please feel free to bring camping chairs, picnic blankets and something to give you cover from the weather, which will of course be sunshine. If you haven’t visited Jubilee Field before, pedestrian access can be made via the field gates on Barberry Way, Westby Close and Kingsley Drive. There is no vehicle access to the field for visitors. Please do not park in front of any of the gates as we have a fire engine attending (parking on Kingsley Drive), and these 3 points are also our emergency entry/exits. We ask you to walk to the event or use public transport (buses 116 and 3). If you do drive we plead with you to be considerate of our residents. Do not double park, block pavements or driveways. As much as we know it will a great weather day, please be prepared for adverse weather and wear appropriate footwear for walking around the field. If you have little ones or dogs, please bring something to provide shade for them. We have a photographer at this year’s event, so if you would like a professional family photo or action photo, Simon Hayhurst is your man. Our Control Tent will be located near the Barberry Way gate this year. Our volunteers will be in high vis tabards. We would like to say thank you to all our sponsors for supporting us. Thank you to Ravenfield Parish Council for free use of the field. Thank you to John Healey for securing a donation from Redrow, and thank you to (the now disbanded) Ravenfield Events Group for their extremely generous donation. Without all of these we would not be able to bring you this year’s event. We look forward to seeing you 11am-4pm, Saturday June 15 on Jubilee Field. We have a variety of craft, gift, business, food and drink stalls; Yappy Ever After Dog Agility Show (11.30am-1pm); Mac and Me Fun Dog Show (1pm-3pm) – you can enter as many categories as you like, prizes to be won: Prettiest Female, Most Handsome Male, Cutest Puppy, Best Senior 8+, Best Rescue, Happiest Dog, Best Biscuit Catcher, Judges Favourite and Best in Show; Inflatables; Curly Wurly Clown; Rotherham United Community Trust Goal Zone; Clifton Alpacas; and much more.

RAVENFIELD OLD PEOPLE'S SOCIAL FUND: Our next coffee morning is on Wednesday June 19 at Ravenfield Parish Hall. Starting at 10am. You are all welcome. Remember, you do not have to live in Ravenfield. Just a reminder that our first day trip of the year to the city of Chester is next Monday, June 17. We will set off at 8.30am prompt from the Cavalier pub. Please make sure you have your ticket with you. It makes it easier to count everyone. You should also keep the ticket on you during the day just in case you need to contact me or Christine as both our mobile numbers are on the ticket. Now the one factor the committee cannot control is the weather. Let us all hope for the best. We still have 9 tickets left for our trip to Stratford-upon-Avon, on Monday July 15. Price £15. Everyone is welcome. You can contact me (Geoff) on 547167 or 07724874304 or Christine on 07387698971.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

WATH ALL SAINTS GARDEN PARTY: Will be held on Saturday June 15 from 1pm until 4pm on Wath Town Hall grounds. There will be lots of stalls including raffles, a Tin Can Alley, bouncy castle, toy stall, collectables, bottle tombola, cake stall, refreshments, and lots more for all the family. The event will be opened by Rotherham Mayor and is free for everyone.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH FAMILY FARM: The farm welcomed the birth of the first two baby pygmy goats recently. Why not pop over to the farm and take a look at the new arrivals?

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

SPREADING THE WORD FOR ALLOTMENTS: Whiston’s Mike Farrell, who is chair and Yorkshire regional representative of the National Allotment Society, met recently with Rotherham MP Sarah Champion at the society’s annual general meeting at a local hotel. Ms Champion, as a gardener herself and someone who cares about our planet, was most supportive of Mike’s efforts to discuss with politicians ways to encourage more people into gardening, and to persuade more local councils to keep existing allotments and create new allotment sites.

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday June 17 at 6.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall. If there is any matter which you would like to raise with us please remember that the first 15 minutes of each meeting is given to public representation where we welcome your questions/ comments/suggestions, which will be discussed by councillors at the ensuing meeting. The items on the agenda for June’s meeting include – To receive written applications for the office of parish councillor and to co-opt candidates to fill the vacancies on parish council; Report of the Responsible Financial Officer; Youth Club Update; Appointment of council representatives on outside bodies - to consider whether to appoint representation on YLCA (South Yorkshire Branch), 2 representatives for Penny Hill Wind Farm/Friends of Ulley Country Park; Reports of the Clerk – a) Parish Hall security – scope for introducing CCTV, b) Whiston Festival, c) Biodiversity duty placed on parish council’s and adoption of model policy template, d) Reconsideration of tree survey quotations for parish land assets and additional quote, e) Follow up representations to and response from RMBC Drainage team further to flood risk public meeting, f) Quotations to reposition parish hall car park signage and replace with an additional retractable bollard, g) Repair quote and reinstatement of leaning bollard on corner of hall/building, h) Approval of draft lease with existing tenant for use of land/garage at Brook Street, i) Termination of Ricoh parish hall printer/copier contract and approval to replace with a HP printer/copier as per quotation; RMBC – Ward councillor report (if present); Members’ Items – a) (i) Prospect of staging other events in the parish hall and staffing/recruitment requirements in support thereof and (ii) prospect of a village car boot in conjunction with local pubs, b) Wooden Bridge over Whiston Brook.

WHISTON SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024: Arrangements are now well under way for this year’s Whiston Summer Festival, due to take place on Saturday July 6 at Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club Churchfields, with the usual mix of live music, children’s rides and entertainers, craft stalls, numerous food stalls, drink, etc. The event is scheduled to run from 1pm to 9pm, but alcohol will not be served until 2pm. The schedule for live entertainment includes: Wickersley Young Stars performing a melody of their upcoming show Rock of Ages; Pelican Crossing - local young band finalists at Wheatbeat Festival; Kier - a young lady well-known to our village, performing covers and songs from her new album with special guests; Lazy Sundies - a great sing along band playing classic hits and forgotten gems through the decades; Josh Green - a great solo performer with a unique voice, playing alternative rock and pop covers; The Rogues – playing Irish stomping music with a whole lot more, the ultimate fun time party band; Richard Smith - the front man of well-known indie/brit pop band Northern Quarter performing solo hits from the 80s and 90s; Landslide - a local four-piece band playing rock and pop classics from the 60s to the 90s, with a feel fun factor and something for everyone, on what will be their fourth appearance at Whiston Festival; and The Rough Cuts - a very well-known local covers band, performing well known rock songs from the 60s onwards. As if that wasn’t enough, there will be brass bands from Dinnington, Maltby and Woodhouse who will perform under gazebos on the cricket pitch. Timings for each of these acts will be given closer to the date. Remember, if you would like to book a stall, whether food/drink outlet, craft stall, etc, there is still time to do so. Please contact the Event Foundry - Helen Peden or Rebekah Ford (07540 609587 or 01332 480205) or email [email protected].

SITWELL PLANNED ROADWORKS: Each week our new ward councillors, for the benefit of the local community, are publishing on the S60 Group on Facebook a list of planned roadworks in and around Sitwell ward. For those people who cannot access this information, this week’s list is: Wickersley Road - June 12 onwards - lane closures for new fibre optics; Stag Roundabout/Brecklands - ongoing until August - lane/road closure for resurfacing; Moorgate - ongoing until June 16 - two-way signals for installation of puffin crossing; East Bawtry Road - June 30 - lane closure replacing lead pipes to house; Hall Close - June 25 to March 31 2025 - road closure for resurfacing; Worry Goose Roundabout - ongoing until July 12 - lane closure for landscaping/seeding/planting; Upper Whiston Lane - June 18 for two days - road closure for replacing BT pole (BT have been asked by the councillors to except pedestrians and horses to pass the site).

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday morning at 9.45am, Rev Karen Skidmore presided and preached at the Parish Eucharist, assisted by Patrick White. He led the intercessions and was Communion assistant along with Suzanne Booker. Marilyn and Malcolm Ellson welcomed parishioners. Margaret Tupling read the New Testament lesson. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for the singing of three hymns and sang an anthem ‘Breathe on me, breath of God’ during the Communion. Jan and John Sparrow served refreshments after the service. Starfish Gang led by Lucy Luckock and Pam Huntington met during the service and played a game of Happy Families while talking about Jesus calling his disciples. On Monday, Little Fishes enjoyed their weekly session between 9.30am and 11am in the Parish Hall. On Monday evening Nourish met at 7.30pm at church and went for a walk. Rev Karen presided at the service of Holy Communion on Wednesday and refreshments were served afterwards. On Friday there will be a choir practice between 6.30pm and 7.30pm for juniors and from 7pm to 8.30pm for seniors. Next Sunday, Trinity 3, the Parish Eucharist and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am. The Healing Prayer Group will meet on Monday May 17 at 3pm and Mothers’ Union on Wednesday June 19 at 2pm. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201 or reader Patrick White 01709 370069 or 07740 941921 or leave a message on church number 01709 364430. Email [email protected]. See also the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: John Coke organised and led last Sunday morning’s service. Bible readings were given by Peter Frost, Anne Miller and Julie Hardwick. The organist was Carol Newman. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday. The community coffee morning was on Thursday followed by Vintage Messy Church. Next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be led by Rev Andrew Fox. The service will include Holy Communion.The summer fayre will be held on Saturday June 23 from 10am to 12 noon. There will be a variety of stalls including bric-a-brac, tombola, home produce, surprise bags, a raffle and refreshments. Save the date - we would love to see you. All are welcome to join us at any service or event.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Margaret Backhouse and Pat Latham. The theme of the service was ‘Believing and acknowledging God’s promises’. The sermon was delivered by Rev Andrew Fox by video link. On Saturday June 15, Broom will be running the tombola stall at the Stag Festival at URC (Stag) starting at 10am. We will be holding a garden party at Broom with a number of stalls on Saturday July 13 - more details to follow.

11TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIES: The brownies thoroughly enjoyed preparing gifts for Father’s Day. The brownies have been busy completing interest badges to complete the theme award. We are all looking forward to our theatre trip next week.

WHISTON W I: Are you interested in joining Whiston Evening WI? If so, they would love to see you. The group meet on the second Thursday of each month, from 7-9pm, at Broom Lane Methodist Church. They can offer friendship, fun, education, crafts, and making your voice heard as part of a bigger movement. If you would like to join, please contact Kate on 07799 873488 or Steph on 07380 815492.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to 12 noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers, and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston? Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

PROBUS GROUP: If you are retired, no matter what your age, would you like to join our Probus Group? We are a group of friendly retired people who get together on a weekly basis at Broom Methodist Church to listen to a series of interesting talks. Future topics for our talks will include: our visit to Rotherham’s Chapel-on-the-Bridge (June 18) when participants will get to hear the chapel’s fascinating history. This visit will be followed by the more events, leading up to our summer break - summer quiz, with prizes (June 25), Tunnel 57 (July 9), and Idioms - are they just for fun? (July 23). We are a friendly group and would love to see you - just come along on any Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Broom Methodist Church.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: A party of singers from the church choir made a pilgrimage to Bridlington on Saturday on the invitation of Rev Neil Bowler, the rector of St Mary’s, the priory church in the town. Later in the afternoon the choir also sang at Beverley Minster before returning home. Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15am and 6pm, and an All Age Service at 10.45am. There will be another Saturday Lunchtime Recital in church on June 22 at 12.30pm. Alison Foster (mezzo soprano) and Cory Lovell (tenor) will be performing. The recital will last approximately 40 minutes, and there will be refreshments afterwards. Our summer event, Hymns and Pimms, will be on Saturday June 29, starting at 12.30pm, with hymns sung at 2pm. There will be afternoon teas and stalls. Keep the date free if you can, and join us in and around the church and Barn.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): On June 5 the members took part in a beetle drive. Raffle prize winners were Dorothy Bury, Ann Shaw, Wendy O’Gran, Gill Cooper, Elaine Wilson, Anne Hudson, Doreen Foster, Maureen Hinchcliffe and Jackie Neale. The lottery prize winner was Mary Hoffman. On Wednesday June 12 Cath Joy came to take the group through some armchair exercises. WING caters for elderly or isolated people in the Wickersley, Flanderwell, Sunnyside or Bramley areas, and transport can be arranged from your home to the Barn for meetings. Further information on the group and its activities can be obtained from our secretary, Anne Hudson, on 542873.

RANDOM ACRYLICS ART EXHIBITION: The first workshop on Random Acrylics took place on Saturday June 8 at Wickersley Library. The art exhibition will be on display there throughout June, and the artist, Pete Thornton-Smith, will also be on hand in the Library on Tuesdays during the month to give information and advice on working with acrylics.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

NATIONAL CIVIC DAY: Will be held in Rotherham on Saturday June 15, in Clifton Park Museum with a theme of “discovering world class Rotherham”. Civic Day is a national movement where towns and cities celebrate their historical strengths – and Rotherham District Civic Society has been busy planning for the big day.

NATIONAL CARERS WEEK: As part of National Carers Week, which is this week, Rotherham Council are holding a Carers Forum and Council with question and answer stalls. This will be held today, Thursday June 13, in Rotherham Town Hall, Moorgate Street, from 12 noon until 2pm. Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, said: “We want carers to know they are not forgotten, and they are not alone. The dedicated, committed support unpaid carers provide day in day out has been valued as the equivalent of a second NHS, but often carers tell us that they feel unseen and undervalued.” Carers can read more about the help and support available to them in Rotherham on the website using the following link https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/carers/information-carers.

CANDIDATES CONFIRMED: The council has received nomination papers from candidates standing in the 3 constituencies in the borough at next month’s General Election on Thursday July 4. Papers were received by 4pm on Friday June 7 for the Rotherham constituencies. The candidates for Rotherham are confirmed as follows: Ishtiaq Ahmad - Independent; David Michael Atkinson - Yorkshire Party; Adam Jonathon Carter - Liberal Democrats – For a fair deal; Sarah Champion - Labour Party; John Paul Cronly - Reform UK; Taukir Iqbal - Workers Party of Britain – For Gaza; and Tony Mabbott - Green Party. If you are not registered to vote or have recently moved house, you have until midnight on Tuesday June 18 to apply. Voters now need to show acceptable photo ID to vote at polling stations. If you do not have any acceptable photo ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate. Applications must be made by 5pm on Wednesday June 26. If you can’t go to the polling station on July 4 you can apply for a postal vote before 5pm on Wednesday June 19 or apply for a proxy vote before 5pm on Wednesday June 26. For further information on registering to vote, photo ID and applying for a postal or proxy vote, please visit the following link https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/elections.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday June 15 – choice of two walks: first one is a leisurely 5.8 mile walk at Bakewell and Ashford in the Water, led by Michelle Moxon 07904154603, meet at 10am in Granby Road car park (fee), Bakewell DE45 1ES; second walk is 6 mile leisurely ranger walk from Thrybergh Country Park, led by the ranger Paul Neapby, for more information phone Philip Ryder 07972068115, meet at 10am at Thrybergh Country Park S65 4NU, parking tickets will be provided. Wednesday June 19 – a moderate 9.5 mile walk from Housely to Little Longstone, the Monsal Trail, Cressbrook and Foolow, led by Jane Lister 07761080668, meet at 10am at Housely at the junction of A623 and the minor road to Foolow, 2nd turn into Foolow after Stoney Middleton S32 5QB. Saturday June 22 - a 9.5 mile moderate walk from Winster to Elton and Gratton Dale, led by Diane Watson 07973519478, meet at 10am in Winster car park on approach to Darley Bridge B5057 DE4 2DU. Wednesday June 26 – a moderate 9.5 mile walk from Ashover to Lumsdale and Tansley, led by Chris Parrott 07817542303, meet at 10am in Ashover Parish Hall car park, Milken Lane S45 0BA. Saturday June 29 – a moderate 10.5 mile walk from Baslow to Edensor, Pilsey, Hassop and Calver, led by Jane Lister DE45 1SR, meet in Baslow car park (fee) DE45 1SR. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

SAMARITANS: Whatever life is throwing at you, there is someone who will listen. The call is free of charge and in total confidence, call 116123. The group are always on the lookout for more volunteers whether to listen, on the telephone or to support the local branch in another way. To find out more please see samaritans.org/Rotherham.

SURVIVORS OF BEREAVEMENT BY SUICIDE: Telephone 07984 320948 or email [email protected].

WEEKLY WELLBEING WALK FOR NEURODIVERSE ADULTS: Clifton Park Museum, Wednesday 1-2pm. Telephone 01709 296262.

PARKINSON’S UK: Meet at Herringthorpe United Reformed Church, second Monday every month, 1-3pm. Telephone 07790229134.