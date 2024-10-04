The Roundabout team at the launch - photo by Green Vision Photography

A STRIKING display of steel roses symbolising the growing scale of youth homelessness across South Yorkshire has opened.

Each flower on show at Sheffield Cathedral, launched by charity Roundabout, represents one of the 1,800 young people the cause has supported across the region in the past three years.

Demand for the charity’s services has soared since the cost-of-living crisis began, and the organisation is currently supporting more than double the number of people aged 16-25 it did six years ago.

Chloe benefited from Roundabout's emergency accommodation in Rotherham in 2021 aged 17 after living in a temporary social care placement and between family and friends due to a relationship breakdown.

The roses can be used insode or out - pic by Green Vision Photography

She said: “I was determined to turn my life around, so I found a job and committed myself to work, doing everything I could to better my situation.

“In 2022, I moved into a dispersed property to gain more independence.

“When I was pregnant, Roundabout supported me in securing my own council tenancy.

“I pursued my dream of starting a beauty business by enrolling in a business course and completing a nail course.”

The steel roses - pic by Green Vision Photography

By February 2023, she signed the lease for and moved into her own place, with Roundabout's support.

She said: “Thanks to Roundabout, I’ve been able to build a stable life for myself and my child, and I will always be grateful.”

The roses – handcrafted by local artists James Sutton and Spitfire Forge – are on display until the end of October and each is for sale to raise funds for Roundabout's services. Mild steel roses cost £25 and stainless steel £40.