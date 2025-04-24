Director is brewing a gripping theatrical thriller

Phoenix Players in rehearsal

A SHOW described as “superbly crafted whodunit” is on its way to Rotherham Civic Theatre next week.

Agatha Christie’s thriller Black Coffee will be the second production in 2025 by Phoenix Players, the Rotherham drama group established in 1947.

The plot sees Hercule Poirot called to solve both a murder, and a plot to steal a highly secret scientific formula.

A familiar country house setting provides the background, but who are the guests and what is their game?

Bringing the gripping thriller to life is director Julie Webb, Phoenix’s longest-standing member.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Julie has an incredibly vast history with the Players.

“As Julie joined the Phoenix Players in 1957, we asked her to choose a favourite show she has appeared in from each decade.

“She chose 1957's Lucky Strike by Michael Brett – a sentimental choice as it was her first part with us as The Maid – followed by Toinette in The Imaginary Invalid by Moliere in 1968, and 1976's role of Mrs Branson in Night Must Fall by Emlyn Williams.

“For 1980 she chose Hester in Terrence Rattigan's Deep Blue Sea, Mrs Danvers in Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier for 1995, Edith in 'Allo, ‘Allo by Lloyd and Croft in 2001 while in 2016 she played Mrs Wilberforce in The Lady Killers by Graham Linehan.

“Not only is Julie a seasoned actor, she’s done everything one can do in the world of theatre – props, producing, prompt and costumes to name a few.

“Although not a fan of re-producing plays she’s previously directed, if she did have to choose one to run again, it would be ‘The Forsyte Saga’ by John Galsworthy.

“When choosing for this season, Julie knew Christie’s works are always popular with our audiences, and – as the only play she wrote including her famous detective Hercule Poirot which has never been shown on the Civic stage before in Rotherham – she was keen to remedy that omission.”

Black Coffee is at Rotherham Civic at 7.15pm, from April 28 to May 2 2025.

Tickets cost £9.50.

To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.