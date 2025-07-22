Dino-mite family fun this summer with prehistoric pals
The new Ferocious Fridays events will see the Templeborough visitor attraction join forces with the team over at RentaDinosaur every Friday this August.
Visitors including science and history enthusiasts will have the opportunity to walk with a different dinosaur each week, including the likes of the mighty Megalosaurus and king of the Cretaceous T. Rex, who will be found roaming Magna’s industrial attraction.
There will be the chance to get up close and personal with the Jurassic icons, combined with plenty of photo opportunities.
For the creatives, Magna’s educational programme will be offering a dinosaur feet craft activity, perfect for imaginative young minds eager to get hands-on with their work.
And for those looking for a showstopper, RentaDinosaur will be running their live, interactive How to Train Your Dinosaur shows, packed with entertainment for all ages.
Emily Walsh, family learning coordinator, said: “We are so excited to invite everyone to our Ferocious Fridays at Magna this August.
“With a different dinosaur stomping through our doors each week, alongside the super engaging How to Train Your Dinosaur show, we are really going to be having some dino-mite family fun this summer.
“Alongside this, there will be ample opportunities to explore Magna’s main visitor attraction, blending immersive exhibits with science, steel and education.
“Spread across four pavilions, alongside the captivating show at The Big Melt, the attraction hosts plenty of family-friendly entertainment.
“Family favourites Aqua-Tek splash park and Ski-Tek adventure playground will also be open throughout the season.”
Tickets can be purchased alongside standard admission, or with a Many Magna Returns annual pass.
Ferocious Friday shows require pre-booking in addition to standard admission. Visit www.visitmagna.co.uk for prices, booking, and full details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.