Date draws near for society's Calendar Girls show
A spokesperson said: “Calendar Girls is a funny and moving feel-good show, perfect for Yorkshire audiences.
“It tells the true story of a group of Yorkshire WI ladies who create a nude calendar to raise money for blood cancer following the death of a much-loved husband and inspired a film starring Julie Walters and Helen Mirren.
“Our six brave Calendar Girls are Amy Elisabeth, Kim Stead, Liana Underwood, Samantha Smedley, Christine Kenny and Louise Selden.
“They have been hard at work rehearsing and have all agreed they will actually appear topless on the Dinnington Lyric stage.
“If all goes to plan their modesty will be preserved, but this is live theatre so they know that anything could happen on the night!”
The show is at the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington, from October 7-11 at 7.15pm with a matinee on October 11 at 2.15pm.
Book by calling 01909 569340 or online at www.dinningtonoperatics.org.
Tickets are £14 and ticket holders can also get theatre meal deal discounts at the Monk's Bridge Farm pub and Aroma Coffee Shop.
There will also be the opportunity to donate to Blood Cancer UK after each performance in honour of the original Calendar Girls' achievement.