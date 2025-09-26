Date draws near for society's Calendar Girls show

'FEEL-GOOD SHOW': Dinnington Operatic Society's Calendar Girls

THE date is drawing near for Dinnington Operatic Society’s latest production of Calendar Girls The Musical.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “Calendar Girls is a funny and moving feel-good show, perfect for Yorkshire audiences.

“It tells the true story of a group of Yorkshire WI ladies who create a nude calendar to raise money for blood cancer following the death of a much-loved husband and inspired a film starring Julie Walters and Helen Mirren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our six brave Calendar Girls are Amy Elisabeth, Kim Stead, Liana Underwood, Samantha Smedley, Christine Kenny and Louise Selden.

“They have been hard at work rehearsing and have all agreed they will actually appear topless on the Dinnington Lyric stage.

“If all goes to plan their modesty will be preserved, but this is live theatre so they know that anything could happen on the night!”

The show is at the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington, from October 7-11 at 7.15pm with a matinee on October 11 at 2.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book by calling 01909 569340 or online at www.dinningtonoperatics.org.

Tickets are £14 and ticket holders can also get theatre meal deal discounts at the Monk's Bridge Farm pub and Aroma Coffee Shop.

There will also be the opportunity to donate to Blood Cancer UK after each performance in honour of the original Calendar Girls' achievement.