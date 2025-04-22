Dance date for 'fabulous evening of fantastic choreography'

Some of the younger performers at Maccio's Dance Academy

A DANCE academy is to hold its annual show at Rotherham Civic Theatre next month which promises to be a “fabulous evening of entertainment.”

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maccio's Dance Academy 2025 production Dancing Through Life will feature numbers from a variety of musicals including Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray and many more.

Previous shows by the academy include 2023's The Circle of Dance with songs from the likes of Annie, Chicago, Frozen and The Lion King providing the soundtrack and last year's The Greatest Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Joanne Maccio said: “Since opening in 2016, we have grown from strength to strength.

“The academy specialises in ballet, tap, lyrical and musical theatre and we have 100 per cent pass rates in our annual exams with our dedicated students achieving high distinctions.

“We start with children from three years and also teach adult classes for ladies and gents of any age.

“We recently relocated to Rotherham Town Centre in The Old Town Hall and are looking forward to our annual show Dancing Through Life at the Civic which runs from May 5-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please come along and join us for a fabulous evening of entertainment with dances and fantastic choreography to a variety of musicals.

“Get your tickets now and watch our talented students perform all while supporting a local dance school.”

Tickets cost £15.

To book call the box office on 01709 823 621 (Monday to Saturday 10am-2pm), visit in person or book online at www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk.

The academy welcomes new students all year round – contact 07530 186861 for more information.