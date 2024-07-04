Cross stitchers from across the world to attend UK event at Magna
Floss Friends UK, The Sampler Guild, Haystack Stitching and Kindred Spirit Stitchers have come together to create Big Stitch Events Ltd, with the UK event – featuring stitching, vendor and catering areas – taking place at the venue in Templeborough across the weekend of Saturday, July 27 and Sunday 28.
Organiser Samantha Sharp said: “We have guest speakers and classes running throughout with stalls for local businesses to display their products.
“We have had a fantastic reception from crafters across the world – people are coming from France, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, USA, and Canada – and there is a great buzz in the cross stitch community.
“We will also be raising for local charities at the event.
“It will be the first time a craft event of this scale has been held in this area.”
To book tickets visit www.bigstitchevents.com/tickets-2024.html.
