Big Stitch's UK event will take place at Magna later this month

MORE than 200 cross stitchers from across the globe will gather at a major UK event at Magna Science and Adventure Centre this month.

Floss Friends UK, The Sampler Guild, Haystack Stitching and Kindred Spirit Stitchers have come together to create Big Stitch Events Ltd, with the UK event – featuring stitching, vendor and catering areas – taking place at the venue in Templeborough across the weekend of Saturday, July 27 and Sunday 28.

Organiser Samantha Sharp said: “We have guest speakers and classes running throughout with stalls for local businesses to display their products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have had a fantastic reception from crafters across the world – people are coming from France, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, USA, and Canada – and there is a great buzz in the cross stitch community.

“We will also be raising for local charities at the event.

“It will be the first time a craft event of this scale has been held in this area.”