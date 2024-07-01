Creatives Craft Fayre to raise money for school's arts day
A SCHOOL is hosting a Creative Crafts Fayre to raise money for its Arts Day event.
The Willows School teaches pupils aged seven to 19 with a range of moderate learning difficulties, some with additional needs including speech and language difficulties, those on the autistic spectrum and pupils with emotional and behavioural difficulties.
The event will take place at the school on Locksley Drive, Thurcroft on Sunday, July 14 between 10am-2pm and will feature stall holders as well as jacket potatoes and tea and coffee for sale.
