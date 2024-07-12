Creatives are going to the chapel to celebrate Rotherham's heritage
ROTHERHAM Creative Network – the grassroots venture founded by Artful Make It Happen – will host its July social event at the Chapel on the Bridge on Saturday (July 13).
The get-together of creatives will feature live music and networking, while the Friends of Chapel on the Bridge group will talk about the history of the building in the town centre which dates back to 1483.
Drop-in to the venue on Rotherham Bridge between 11am and 1pm.
For more information email [email protected] or call 07473855761.
