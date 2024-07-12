The meet-up for creatives is on Saturday, July 13

ROTHERHAM Creative Network – the grassroots venture founded by Artful Make It Happen – will host its July social event at the Chapel on the Bridge on Saturday (July 13).

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The get-together of creatives will feature live music and networking, while the Friends of Chapel on the Bridge group will talk about the history of the building in the town centre which dates back to 1483.

Drop-in to the venue on Rotherham Bridge between 11am and 1pm.

For more information email [email protected] or call 07473855761.