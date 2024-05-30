Creative practitioners to host online update event
SOUTH Yorkshire Cultural and Creative Industries Network will host its next event online on Thursday, June 13, between 1pm and 2pm.
The event will include a chance to hear from Andrew Gates, director of development, collaboration and culture at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority about the work being done in the sector across the region, a skills-based 'talk and learn' session and a Q&A slot to ask questions of the speakers towards the end of the event.
For more information and to book tickets visit www.tinyurl.com/SYCCINJune.
