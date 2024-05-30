SOUTH Yorkshire Cultural and Creative Industries Network will host its next event online on Thursday, June 13, between 1pm and 2pm.

The event will include a chance to hear from Andrew Gates, director of development, collaboration and culture at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority about the work being done in the sector across the region, a skills-based 'talk and learn' session and a Q&A slot to ask questions of the speakers towards the end of the event.