ROTHERHAM Creative Network's latest monthly social event will be held this Thursday (September 12) at Grimm and Co.

Guests can expect live acoustic music from Ryan Eyre, Nathan Kennedy and others at the event at Grimm's Ship Hill HQ from 6pm until 9pm.

There will be free tea and coffee while other items can be purchased from the feastery cafe at Grimm .

Tickets are free but must be booked – visit www.tinyurl.com/RCNGrimm.

RCN was founded in 2017 by Artful Make It Happen.