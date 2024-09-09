Creative network in tune with Grimm & Co for latest meet-up
ROTHERHAM Creative Network's latest monthly social event will be held this Thursday (September 12) at Grimm and Co.
Guests can expect live acoustic music from Ryan Eyre, Nathan Kennedy and others at the event at Grimm's Ship Hill HQ from 6pm until 9pm.
There will be free tea and coffee while other items can be purchased from the feastery cafe at Grimm .
Tickets are free but must be booked – visit www.tinyurl.com/RCNGrimm.
RCN was founded in 2017 by Artful Make It Happen.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.