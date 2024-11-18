The event is this Thursday at Clifton Park Museum

ROTHERHAM Creative Network will host its next monthly social, for creatives to come together to socialise, collaborate and connect, at Clifton Park Museum's Test Space.

The Test Space programme is designed to give emerging practitioners and community groups the space, time, and support to develop and grow.

The social event will hear from Sara Blackburn, the new resident artist at the Test Space.

The event, on Friday, November 22 from 5pm, is free and refreshments will be provided.

Tickets must be booked.