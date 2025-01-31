Creative meet-up at Three Cranes

Three Cranes

ARTISTS and community representatives from across Rotherham will gather at a town centre pub for a social and networking event.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Creative Network Monthly Meet-up will be at The Three Cranes on High Street on Friday, 7th February 7, 6-8pm.

AN RCN spokesperson said: “The event is a chance to network, catch up and have a bite to eat - guests can expect music, entertainment, a buffet and a free soft drink from the bar.”

The event is free to attend but tickets must be booked.