Creative meet-up at Three Cranes

ARTISTS and community representatives from across Rotherham will gather at a town centre pub for a social and networking event.

Rotherham Creative Network Monthly Meet-up will be at The Three Cranes on High Street on Friday, 7th February 7, 6-8pm.

AN RCN spokesperson said: “The event is a chance to network, catch up and have a bite to eat - guests can expect music, entertainment, a buffet and a free soft drink from the bar.”

The event is free to attend but tickets must be booked.

Visit www.tinyurl.com/RCNFebMeet.

