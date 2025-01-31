Creative meet-up at Three Cranes
ARTISTS and community representatives from across Rotherham will gather at a town centre pub for a social and networking event.
Rotherham Creative Network Monthly Meet-up will be at The Three Cranes on High Street on Friday, 7th February 7, 6-8pm.
AN RCN spokesperson said: “The event is a chance to network, catch up and have a bite to eat - guests can expect music, entertainment, a buffet and a free soft drink from the bar.”
The event is free to attend but tickets must be booked.
Visit www.tinyurl.com/RCNFebMeet.
