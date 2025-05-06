Creative and fun month of art, crafts and books ahead

A youngster enjoys the Festival of Stories

THIS month, Children’s Capital of Culture are filling the upcoming brighter and warmer days with more free, fun festivals and activities for the whole family.

Step into the enchanting world of crafting this May.

As part of the Children’s Capital of Culture community celebration grants programme, children and families are invited to embark on creative projects at Cristina’s Junior Crafting Club.

There are three different sessions running throughout May - places are limited so see a member of staff at Swinton Library and Neighbourhood Hub to book your place now.

Rotherham Museums, Arts and Heritage will unveil its exhibition ‘SELF: There’s More to Me Than What You See’ at Clifton Park Museum on May 3.

This wonderfully interactive and imaginative exhibition has been designed with young people and is suitable for all ages.

Spanning six galleries, the exhibition includes objects from the art collection, Rotherham archives and social history collection.

SELF also includes a creative programme which explores the themes of identity through music, visual arts, dance and spoken word aimed at intergenerational family audiences across the borough.

Beginning May 19, explore the exciting stories of children and young people at Rotherham’s own literature festival.

Through installations and interactive activities, dive into your role as a storyteller at Grimm and Co’s Festival of Stories. Head to www.grimmandco.co.uk/festival-of-stories for details.

Do you, or somebody you know, help run an activity open to children and young people that we should share?

Send the name, location, date, time, a short description and any booking information to [email protected].