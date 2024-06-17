No Means No Festival

AN INDOOR music festival in Mexborough will feature a line-up of local covers bands.

The No Means No Indoor Music Festival 2024 will be held at Imperial Music Venue on

Cliff Street on Saturday, June 29 between 2pm and 11.55pm.

Featured artists and performers on the line-up will include Josie Walker, Reyt at Rain, This State of Ours Acoustic, Aerojays, The Rescuers, The Feel Good Foundation, Ri-Fi, Lampshade, and Wichitas.

