Countdown is on for a right ‘royal’ ball

HAVING A BALL: Rotherham Hospice will celebrate at Magna

THE countdown is on for a right royal-themed celebration in aid of a well-loved local organisation.

Rotherham Hospice’s Kings and Queens Ball will take place at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Templeborough, Rotherham on Saturday, September 27.

A spokesperson for Rotherham Hospice said: “Your ticket includes a sparkling reception, a delicious three-course dinner, live entertainment from Paul Pashley and his 14-piece band, a show-stopping performance from the incredible Queenz, live and silent auctions, and real stories from families we’ve supported.

“All this, and a room full of good people doing something ‘Rother’ good.

“We’d love to see you there – dressed to impress, ready to dance, and helping us add more life to every day.

“Whether you come dressed as regal royalty or rebellious nobility, prepare for an evening of elegance, grandeur and glorious celebration, all in support of Rotherham Hospice.

“We’re delighted to welcome S&G Site Installation Services as our headline sponsor.

“S&G has long been a proud supporter of Rotherham Hospice, helping to expand our shop portfolio and raise vital funds.

“Now, they’re backing the biggest night on our calendar and helping us to make sure the 2025 ball is one to remember.

“Every pound raised will help us continue delivering exceptional end-of-life care to people across Rotherham.

“Your ticket supports our patients, their families, and the lasting legacies they leave behind.”

Tickets cost £65 per person, or £600 per table of ten.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.rotherhamhospice.org.uk/ball.