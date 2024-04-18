Cellist Steven Isserlis, this year’s festival guest curator, and baritone Roderick Williams OBE - photo by Matthew Johnson

Perfect for children aged seven to 11 and their families, Close-Up: Music for Curious Young Minds takes place at the Crucible Playhouse in Sheffield on Saturday May 25, at 10.30am.

This lively celebration of classical favourites features five wind musicians and is part of the 40th Sheffield Chamber Music Festival by Music in the Round.

The festival, which started in 1984, has a packed programme of events over nine days.

Roderick Williams, soloist at King Charles’ Coronation, joins international stars such as top cellist Steven Isserlis, this year’s festival guest curator.

Many events feature Music in the Round’s resident world-class musicians Ensemble 360.

Members of Sheffield’s thriving music scene also feature, like the award-winning Abbeydale Singers.

The Rotherham Advertiser has teamed up with Music in the Round to offer a family ticket for up to five people to the Close-Up: Music for Curious Young Minds.

To be in with a chance of winning it, answer this question:

What year did the Sheffield Chamber Music Festival start?

1984 1986 1987

Email your answer along with your name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

Or post them to Concert Competition, Rotherham Advertiser, 2A Upper Millgate, Rotherham, S60 1PE.

Closing date is May 2, 2024 at noon.