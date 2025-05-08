Competition time – win family pass to thrilling musical adventure

COMPETITION TIME: Music in the Round

A “THRILLING” musical adventure is coming to South Yorkshire - and you could win a family ticket.

Close-Up: Music for Curious Young Minds, has been created especially for young audiences as part of the Sheffield Chamber Music Festival.

This specially created concert for young audiences combines some of the most well-known music ever written, alongside playful storytelling in Berio’s entertaining Opus Number Zoo.

The concert at 11am on Saturday, May 24, at Sheffield’s Crucible Playhouse, allows children to become musical detectives in the wondrous world of chamber music and is ideal for youngsters aged seven to 11 years.

It features music by some of the world's best-known classical composers such as Beethoven, Doolittle and Joplin as well as featuring playful storytelling, cheeky characters and epic heroes.

The Sheffield Chamber Music Festival is organised by concert producer Music in the Round.

This year’s event has been curated by Ensemble 360, Music in the Round’s resident group of musicians, to mark their 20th anniversary.

The full festival programme includes 20 world-class events, such as a spectacular evening with double Grammy-winning solo percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie as well as a family concert Giddy Goat.

The Rotherham Advertiser has teamed up with Music in the Round to offer a family ticket for up to five people to Close-Up: Music for Curious Young Minds.

To be in with a chance of winning it, answer this question:

What is Music in the Round’s resident group of musicians called?

Email your answer along with your name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

Or post them to Concert Competition, Rotherham Advertiser, 2A Upper Millgate, Rotherham, S60 1PE.

Closing date is May 15, 2025 at noon.

Terms and conditions apply.

You can also book tickets for this concert, which cost from £5, at https://musicintheround.co.uk/events/close-up-music-for-curious-young-minds-6/.