Competition time! Make a splash and cool down this summer

SPLASH-TASTIC PROZE: Get involved in our DCLT competition

DONCASTER Culture and Leisure Trust has a splash-tastic prize to help two lucky readers cool down and have fun this summer.

DCLT is a registered charity which offers a diverse range of health, fitness, leisure and entertainment activities to customers with the goal of helping to achieve a healthier community across Doncaster with an offering including gyms, swimming pools, golf courses, ice skating and more.

The trust consists of nine centres, including Dearne Valley Leisure Centre and Rossington Community Sports Village, based on the grounds of Rossington All Saints School.

Running from late July to September 1, a number of its venues will be offering inflatable water sessions, for eight to 15-year-olds.

They will take place at Armthorpe, Rossington, Askern, and Thorne leisure venues, offering children and families a thrilling way to stay active and cool during the school holidays.

The sessions are scheduled throughout the week, with each centre offering multiple opportunities to join the fun.

Sessions are running:

Armthorpe Leisure Centre: Monday through to Thursday at 1.30pm-2.30pm

Rossington Leisure Centre: Wednesday and Friday 1.30pm-2.30pm

Askern Leisure Centre: Wednesday at 10.30am-11.30am, Thursday and Friday at 1.30pm-2.30pm, Saturday at 1.45pm-2.45pm and Sunday at 12.30pm-1.30pm

Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub: Tuesday and Thursday at 1.30pm-2:30pm and Saturday 1.30pm-2.30pm.

The Rotherham Advertiser has teamed up with DCLT to offer readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets – one pair per winner – for an inflatables session in Doncaster.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question:

DCLT is a registered charity consisting of how many centres in Doncaster?

(a) Eight

(b) Nine

(c) Ten

Email your answer along with your name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

Or post them to Clipper Club Competition, Rotherham Advertiser, 2A Upper Millgate, Rotherham, S60 1PE.

Closing date is Friday, August 8 2025 at noon.

Terms and conditions apply.

You can also book tickets to the sessions at www.dclt.co.uk/.