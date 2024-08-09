FightFest 2024 is coming to Magna Science and Adventure

THE UK’s ultimate featherweight robot fighting championship is on its way to Rotherham this summer with FightFest 2024 at Magna Science and Adventure.

FightFest 2024 will see guests watch first-hand how roboteers battle it out to immobilise their competitors – all safely contained within a world-class, custom-built bulletproof arena reminiscent of the hit TV shows 'Robot Wars' and 'BattleBots.'

The event – which will be on at the Templeborough venue this August Bank Holiday weekend - combines explosive action, strategic manoeuvring, and innovative robot designs.

Attendees can expect to witness nail-biting battles, see the innovations up close and speak to professional roboteers.

Engineering component company Accu has partnered with FightFest to give budding creators and designers the opportunity to win tickets and goodies.

To enter applicants must submit their creative robot designs through the Accu website - www.accu.co.uk/.

The winning creation will receive five All Access Weekend tickets to FightFest – one for themselves and four for other people.

In addition, the winner will also get signed merchandise and a few other goodies throughout the weekend.

Four runner-up prizes will also be up for grabs as part of the competition.

Designers have until midnight on Wednesday, August 14 2024 to submit their entries.

Matt Ogden, communications and partnerships manager at Accu, said: “It’s going to be a great experience witnessing Europe’s elite go face-to-face to win the European Fighting Robot Championship.

“As part of this, we wanted to celebrate the budding creators and innovators of all ages in the UK, who are on their path to drive innovation forward, by launching this competition.

“We’re incredibly excited to open up this opportunity and showcase the creativity that our country has to offer.

“We want to use our platform to champion conversations around innovation and design, while hopefully inspiring the next generation of roboteers.”

The competition is open to all ages in the UK and for those that have already purchased a ticket for any day of the three-day event will automatically receive a 58 per cent discount to explore Magna Science and Adventure Centre.

To enter and for competition terms and conditions visit www.tinyurl.com/FightFestComp.

To book tickets visit www.fightfest.co.uk/tickets.