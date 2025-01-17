Comic's heart-wrenching, soul-bearing – but very funny – show

Ed Byrne - pic by Roslyn Gaunt

ED BYRNE – the staple of BBC panel show Mock the Week – has also sledded down the side of a volcano for Dara and Ed’s Great Big Adventure, demonstrated his driving skills on Top Gear and The World’s Most Dangerous Road and proven himself to be quiz show dynamite on the likes of The Chase: Celebrity Special and Pointless Celebrities.

But the award-winning stand-up of 30 years heads into highly emotional new territory with his 14th show, Tragedy Plus Time, which is coming to Rotherham Civic on Wednesday, February 5.

The show sees Ed venture into the world of grief and loss – a decision prompted by the passing of his younger brother Paul, aged just 44, in 2022.

“It’s something of a departure, and I’m slightly worried about that,” he said.

“I’ve never really had the desire to write a show that had an overly serious element to it.

“I got a lot of five-star reviews on the last show [2019’s If I’m Honest], but some four-star ones that opined, ‘well it’s funny, but that’s all it is…’ – as if that’s not enough these days.

“Frankly, just being funny is a furrow I’ve been happy to occupy.

“But this new show features some heart-wrenching, soul-bearing stuff.

“I was in two minds about whether to do a show of this nature.

“Then I decided this was the subject I was going to tackle but I wasn’t quite sure how to go about it.

“But once I started down that road, that was it.

“Then my main worry was, 'how funny is it going to be and is it going to work?'

“I’ve spoken to people who worked with Paul, who was a comedy director, and they’ve said that his thing was, ‘you can be as emotional as you like and as serious as you like, but there has to be a joke’.

“So the idea of saying something purely for the emotional gut punch was off the table.”

Explaining the show – awarded five stars by, among others, Sunday Times, Mail on Sunday, and Rolling Stone, Ed said it “does elicit a very pure emotional response in the audience.

“That’s partly because of the digressions, and that’s why they’re there.

“But they also illustrate how grief works in that you can still have a good time, you can still be happy, you can still have a laugh about other things and be frivolous.

“But grief is always there waiting for you when you’re done with being silly.”

Ed goes on: “Is it OK to talk about this stuff?

“I’d say this.

“Every night hundreds of people who didn’t know who Paul Byrne was will leave the theatre knowing who Paul Byrne was.

“I’m happy with that, and I think I give a good account of him on stage.”

He added: “I’m a stand-up comic – it’s what I do.

“I said to the audience in one of the early previews, ‘yes, it is sad, but don’t worry because the show is funny.

“Because, believe it or not, I’m actually quite good at this.’”

For tickets visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.