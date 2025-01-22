Comedy club will be just the Tonic
ROTHERHAM Civic will be home to the Grin and Tonic comedy club this weekend.
On Saturday (January 25), Stagefright Comedy will present an evening compered by Metro Edinburgh Festival award-winner Anthony J. Brown, with stand-ups including Jonny Pelham from TV's Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, and Russell Howard’s Stand-up Central, Mick Ferry – described as “a great comedian” by John Bishop – as well as Rachel Hough, and Craig Caldwell.
Tickets cost £11.50 or £10.50 concessions.
To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.
