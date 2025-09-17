TRIPLE BILL OF LAUGHS: The Reyt Good Comedy Club will be at Imperial Music Venue

A MEXBOROUGH venue has announced a triple bill line-up for an afternoon of comedy.

The Imperial Music Venue on Cliff Street is set to welcome a trio of comedic acts on Sunday, September 21.

Legendary Irish funnyman and headliner Jimmy Cricket is well-known for multiple radio and television shows during the 1970s and 80s.

He featured in The Krankies Klub alongside the Krankies and Bobby Davro and has appeared in numerous Royal Variety Shows.

He also appeared on numerous occasions on the long-running BBC TV show The Good Old Days

At the Reyt Good Comedy Club event at Imperial Music Venue's Arcadia Hall, Cricket will be supported by fellow comedians Tony Vino and Helen White for one afternoon only.

Finalist of Funny Bones competition 200) and regular on BBC Radio Manchester's weekend comedic show the self-confessed ‘Scottish/Spanish hybrid from Costa del Preston’ Tony Vino has gained recognition as a comedian and compere, touring nationally and internationally entertaining his audience with observational comedy.

Fellow support act Helen White is a relatively new act on the scene and was a semi-finalist of British comedian of the year 2024.

She has been promoted up and down the country at many notable comedic venues and has been billed as “a lot ruder than you would expect from a vertically challenged middle aged charmer.”

Tickets are priced at £12.50 (plus booking fee) and the event starts at 1pm.

For more ticket information please contact www.mightyimperial.com or www.jimmycricket.co.uk.