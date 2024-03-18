Comedian's biggest tour comes to region
ACCLAIMED comedian and star of Netflix's Sex Education Eshaan Akbar will be heading off on his biggest tour to date in 2025.
Following on from his debut tour 'The Pretender' and three sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Eshaan – whose TV credits include The Last Leg, Mock the Week, and QI and who is also a sought-after podcast guest and host – will kick off his 38-date tour in February and will be at Sheffield's Leadmill on March 12, 2025.
Tickets available from www.eshaanakbar.com.