'Colourful costumes and nostalgic tunes' in group's performance

LONG-RUNNING drama group Phoenix Players will be returning to Rotherham Civic with the troupe's first ever production of Hobson’s Choice by Harold Brighouse.

Described as “timeless northern comedy at its best”, the plot centres on bootmaker Henry Hobson, a wealthy widower with three unmarried daughters who run the shop and his home, leaving him free to spend most of his time getting drunk at the pub.

He decides the two youngest girls should marry – they have no shortage of suitors – but considers his eldest daughter, Maggie, “too old to marry” and is to remain at home to care for him.

Maggie, however, has other ideas which involve boot hand Will Mossop, her own marriage and a life of her own.

Phoenix Players show director Neil Mather said: “In all 78 years the Players have been going, we have never produced this hugely popular play.

“It is one of my favourites, along with Ladykillers and Jason and the Argonauts – that one would be amazing as a stage show!

“We’ve had a great time in rehearsals, as we’ve shifted the time from 1890 to 1965 which gave our cast an opportunity to delve into the more colourful parts of our costume department.

“There is also some very nostalgic music involved.

“The show has three new members, and two returning members as well as regular cast members in the cast, all of whom give their all.

“Why not come along and join us – there may even be a spot of dancing involved!”

Hobson’s Choice runs from October 13-17.

For tickets visit www.rotherhamcivictheatre.co.uk.