'Colourful and bespoke' art exhibition set to return

COMING SOON: Hubs officer Kirsty French gets a preview of some of the exhibits

A “COLOURFUL and bespoke” collection will be held in the borough next month with the return of a popular artist.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wickersley-based Pete Thornton-Smith, founder of Random Acrylics, will be returning with his latest collection of artworks – described as “colourful and bespoke” – to Wickersley Library on Bawtry Road between June 2 and 13.

Pete is a member of the Supporting All Artists (SAA) UK-wide arts community and his work has been inspired by Mathew Palmer, Bill Lupton and John Connelly over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His forthcoming free exhibition follows his previous collection which went on display at the library in June last year, attracting visitors to both the collection and his starter workshops.

A spokesperson for RMBC Libraries and Neighbourhood Hubs said: “Since the beginning of the year, Pete has moved across to other national exhibition opportunities and online auction platforms rather than booking space at a local craft fair, so this represents a rare opportunity to see his unique style close up.

“There will be just one Saturday Starter Workshop on June 7 in the Media Room from 10.30am until 12pm where you can learn his exciting approach to these paintings.

“Always remember that it is not a case of what you see, more how does the picture make you feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Numbers are strictly limited, so you need to ring the library on 01709 544134 to reserve your free place.

“Materials will be supplied, and hot and cold drinks are available as well.”

For more information on the artist, visit www.randomacrylics.com/