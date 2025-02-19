Classic show set to soar into Civic

Kes will be at Rotherham Civic
KES, a stage adaptation of the Ken Loach screenplay, will be performed by Rotherham Rep at the Civic Theatre next month.

The plot tells the story of Billy, a disaffected young boy, growing up in the 1960s in a poor South Yorkshire community dominated by the local coal mining industry.

Despite problems at school and at home, he adopts a fledgling kestrel and begins to see what he could achieve.

The show will run from Tuesday, March 18 to Friday 21.

Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.

