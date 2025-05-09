Civic show set to be 'visually stunning and emotionally powerful'

CURIOUS: Rotherham Rep in rehearsal for their next show at the Civic

A LOCAL theatre group is bringing a “story of mystery, courage, and self-discovery” to Rotherham Civic with its latest production.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Rep will be presenting The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapted by Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel, as the Rep continues its build-up to the company’s centenary celebrations in 2026.

A spokesperson said: “This critically acclaimed play promises a visually stunning and emotionally powerful experience and is a story of mystery, courage, and self-discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The play centres around Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old boy with an extraordinary mind, who embarks on a thrilling journey to solve the mysterious death of his neighbour’s dog.”

Mark Haddon’s novel, published in 2003, swiftly became an international bestseller.

Its adaptation for the stage in 2012 garnered significant acclaim, including multiple Olivier and Tony awards.

Added the spokesperson: “The original novel is currently featured on the School Reading List, making this performance a fantastic opportunity for students to experience a modern-day classic brought vividly to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It offers an engaging way to enhance students’ understanding of the text while encouraging a deeper appreciation of both theatre and literature.”

In the production, directed by Elliot Montgomery and Debbie Evans, Alex Evans will play Christopher Boone, while Anthony Lancashire – a member of the Rotherham Rep for 15 years – will play Ed Boone, Christopher’s father.

Other cast members include Yvette Sayles (Judy Boone) who has been with Rotherham Rep for nearly a decade and Elaine Demaine (as Siobhan) who joined the troupe in 1971 and has since gone on to play many leading roles in shows ranging from Blood Brothers to An Ideal Husband.

Director Elliot Montgomery said: “I was drawn to this play because of its unique storytelling, its deeply human core, and its ability to transport audiences inside the mind of Christopher.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-director Debbie Evans added: “Whether you’ve read the novel or are experiencing the story for the first time, you will be captivated by Christopher’s compelling journey.”

The show will be at Rotherham Civic from Tuesday, June 3 to Friday, June 6.

Tickets cost £10, concessions £8.

To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.