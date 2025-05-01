Children’s Capital of Culture listings – May
May 2-5: Wath Festival
Visit the 52nd anniversary of the well-loved community festival, featuring free workshops, music and arts performances, and treasure hunt.
May 10: WOW Rotherham
This year’s festival is packed with an exciting programme of creative workshops, talks and performances, art exhibitions, and pop-ups.
May 31: Maltby Together Festival
Rotherham United Community Trust is hosting a weekend of Play on the Pitch activities at New York Stadium to raise funds for Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity, Shiloh Homeless Charity, its own community trust.
