Children's Capital of Culture listings: March
March 22: Keppel's Column Projection – A visual piece of artwork will be projected onto Keppel’s column from 7pm to 10pm (free, booking required)
March 28: Family History Workshop at Clifton Park Museum Get started researching your ancestors with websites such as Find My Past and Ancestry with Rotherham Archives and Local Studies.
March 29: Roots: Rotherham Street Carnival returns to the town centre with free activities, workshops, street food, stalls and a parade.
Visit www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk/ to find out more details.