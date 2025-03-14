Children's Capital of Culture listings: March

By Jill Theobald
Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:49 BST
Events are taking place throughout the festival year
March 22: Keppel's Column Projection – A visual piece of artwork will be projected onto Keppel’s column from 7pm to 10pm (free, booking required)

March 28: Family History Workshop at Clifton Park Museum Get started researching your ancestors with websites such as Find My Past and Ancestry with Rotherham Archives and Local Studies.

March 29: Roots: Rotherham Street Carnival returns to the town centre with free activities, workshops, street food, stalls and a parade.

Visit www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk/ to find out more details.

