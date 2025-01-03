Children’s Capital of Culture: January dates

By Jill Theobald
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 09:34 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 12:22 GMT
TELL Them About Us – January 18, Unity Centre. Rotherham Ethnic Minority Alliance and young film programmers present a documentary following a group of teenage girls in Germany dealing with discrimination and bonding through creativity.

‘Otherham – January 24-26.

The town centre reimagined by young residents in a light installation trail.

Gallery Town transforms the town centre into an outdoor art gallery with new artworks in various locations.

Rotherham United Community Trust - Creative family activities for families on Saturday home matchdays in January.

