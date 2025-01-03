Children’s Capital of Culture: January dates
TELL Them About Us – January 18, Unity Centre. Rotherham Ethnic Minority Alliance and young film programmers present a documentary following a group of teenage girls in Germany dealing with discrimination and bonding through creativity.
‘Otherham – January 24-26.
The town centre reimagined by young residents in a light installation trail.
Gallery Town transforms the town centre into an outdoor art gallery with new artworks in various locations.
Rotherham United Community Trust - Creative family activities for families on Saturday home matchdays in January.
