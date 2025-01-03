CCoC January highlights

TELL Them About Us – January 18, Unity Centre. Rotherham Ethnic Minority Alliance and young film programmers present a documentary following a group of teenage girls in Germany dealing with discrimination and bonding through creativity.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Otherham – January 24-26.

The town centre reimagined by young residents in a light installation trail.

Gallery Town transforms the town centre into an outdoor art gallery with new artworks in various locations.

Rotherham United Community Trust - Creative family activities for families on Saturday home matchdays in January.