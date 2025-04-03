Children's Capital of Culture: April dates

By Jill Theobald
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 10:11 BST
APRIL marks the beginning of Children’s Capital of Culture's Celebration Grants Programme.

In partnership with Creative Lives, CCoC has awarded grants to much-loved community groups and grassroots organisations across the borough for a range of arts and crafts, have-a-go-sports sessions, art exhibitions, drama performances and more.

Take a peek below at the activities on offer this month as part of Children’s Capital of Culture’s festival year in 2025.

April 5: Rotherham United vs Blackpool – Join Rotherham United Community Trust for a rattle craft workshop, and a music workshop hosted by 90-Minute Music.

There will also be cheerleading performances by the Trailblazer Allstars.

April 18: Rotherham United vs Mansfield Town – Come along and celebrate Easter with matchday activity delivered by RUCT including fun Easter crafting sessions, an egg hunt, and an Easter egg collection for Bluebell Wood Hospice.

NovaCity will also be bringing their pop-up parkour.

April 26: House of Fun Season Launch – The House of Fun is launching at Wentworth Woodhouse from 4pm-7pm.

Experience the transformation of this historic house – visitors can expect to be greeted by fire-eaters, stilt walkers, and acrobatic performers.

From tea leaf reading to a silent disco to fun, hands-on activities that link to the history of the house, there will be entertainment for the whole family.

Tickets are required for the event.

Head to www.wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/ for more details and to book.

Anyone running an activity open to children and young people looking for CCoC to share details should send the name, location, date, time, a short description and any booking information to [email protected].

