Children’s Capital of Culture 2025: Programme highlights

'Otherham comes to town this month

CHILDREN’S Capital of Culture Festival Year kicks off in style with ‘Otherham, a mesmerising trail of light installations to brighten up winter.

That’s soon followed by Gallery Town, an outdoor exhibition of creative collaborations between local young people and well-known artists.

In February half-term, Signals Festival will be bigger than ever, filling the town with music, alongside a conference for aspiring young musicians.

Roots: Rotherham Street Carnival - a celebration of nature with a parade and performances - takes place in March.

In May half-term it’s Grimm and Co’s Festival of Stories, while Clifton Park Museum will explore diverse stories in its huge exhibition all about Identity.

UPLIFT festival returns in July turning Rotherham into an urban sports playground.

Wentworth Woodhouse gets playful in August, with daredevils and hire-wire performers in the gardens.

And Rotherham Opera will mix Mozart with local industrial heritage at a show performed by 1,500 school pupils at Magna Science Adventure Centre in November.

Stay up to date at www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk.