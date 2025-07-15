Children building confidence at 'fun and friendly' club

FUN: Some of the young members of Drama Kids

A PERFORMING arts club running since the seventies is looking forward to welcoming a new term with new faces.

Drama Kids Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster is a “fun and friendly” club which runs classes in Wath, Thorpe Hesley and Wickersley.

Principal Lauren Steel said: “We are different from other performing arts clubs as we focus on developmental drama.

“We don’t aim to create stars, famous children or suggest they get agents and do auditions.

“We want children to find their voice, build confidence and be who they want to be.

“I started back in 1996 and it changed my life.

“Classes started in the 1970s with life skills for children being a focus.

“We have had classes in Wath since 2018 and I aim to make them fun, warm, friendly and supportive.

“In this fast-moving world, many children are learning to communicate by text, email and social networking and, because of this, they may lack the essential talking skills necessary for them to speak up with confidence and have something worthwhile to say and interesting to listen to.

“Building sound verbal communication skills in the early years is paramount to unlocking the world in which we live.”

The new term will begin the week commencing Monday, September 8.

Lauren added: “It is amazing how quickly the new ones settle into our classes.

“Because the curriculum can easily be adapted to challenge children of any ability, no-one feels threatened and students develop at their own pace, while part of something positive and successful.”

For more information call 07393 201 229 email [email protected] or visit www.dramakids.co.uk.