Chesney and Sam's 'One and Only' Sheffield gig

By Heather L Sheldon
Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:53 BST
Chesney Hawkesplaceholder image
Chesney Hawkes
DEFINED by his nineties era pop smash hit ‘The one and only', Chesney Hawkes and special guest Sam Scherdel will play a sold-out gig at Yellow Arch Studios, Neepsend in Sheffield this weekend.

Three decades on, Chesney has embarked on his latest 11-date tour which began on March 20 and includes new song ‘Get a Hold of Yourself’ from his soon-to-be-released 2025 album ‘Living Arrows’.

Support act is South Yorkshire singer/songwriter Sam Scherdel - who grew up in Mexborough – played Glastonbury last year.

He is due to make multiple appearances throughout this summer as a singer songwriter in his own right including Donny Festival on June 7 and Went Fest on June 14.

Sam Scherdelplaceholder image
Sam Scherdel

The sold out event at Yellow Arch Studios on Saturday March 29.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/yellowarchstudios.

Check out Sam’s website for more information www.samscherdel.co.uk and more on Chesney's album and tour can be found at www.chesneyhawkes.com/.

