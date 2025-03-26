Chesney and Sam's 'One and Only' Sheffield gig
Three decades on, Chesney has embarked on his latest 11-date tour which began on March 20 and includes new song ‘Get a Hold of Yourself’ from his soon-to-be-released 2025 album ‘Living Arrows’.
Support act is South Yorkshire singer/songwriter Sam Scherdel - who grew up in Mexborough – played Glastonbury last year.
He is due to make multiple appearances throughout this summer as a singer songwriter in his own right including Donny Festival on June 7 and Went Fest on June 14.
The sold out event at Yellow Arch Studios on Saturday March 29.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/yellowarchstudios.
Check out Sam’s website for more information www.samscherdel.co.uk and more on Chesney's album and tour can be found at www.chesneyhawkes.com/.
