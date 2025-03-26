Chesney and Sam's 'One and Only' Sheffield gig

Chesney Hawkes

DEFINED by his nineties era pop smash hit ‘The one and only', Chesney Hawkes and special guest Sam Scherdel will play a sold-out gig at Yellow Arch Studios, Neepsend in Sheffield this weekend.

Three decades on, Chesney has embarked on his latest 11-date tour which began on March 20 and includes new song ‘Get a Hold of Yourself’ from his soon-to-be-released 2025 album ‘Living Arrows’.

He is due to make multiple appearances throughout this summer as a singer songwriter in his own right including Donny Festival on June 7 and Went Fest on June 14.

Sam Scherdel

The sold out event at Yellow Arch Studios on Saturday March 29.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/yellowarchstudios.

Check out Sam’s website for more information www.samscherdel.co.uk and more on Chesney's album and tour can be found at www.chesneyhawkes.com/.