Register
BREAKING

Charity hosts festive choir

WESTON Park Cancer Charity is hosting its Sing Under the Stars concert at Victoria Hall in Sheffield tonight (Thursday, December 14) from 6pm.
By Jill Theobald
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:25 GMT
Weston Park Cancer Charity Christmas AppealWeston Park Cancer Charity Christmas Appeal
Weston Park Cancer Charity Christmas Appeal

The event will see festive entertainment from the Sheffield Cancer Choir, The Rock Choir and a brass band.

Emma Clarke, CEO at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “We’re delighted to announce the launch of our annual Christmas Star Appeal as well as a whole host of festive activities to help raise money and awareness.”

Tickets cost £5 and must be purchased in advance – visit www.tinyurl.com/WPCCchoir.

For more information about the appeal visit www.westonpark.org.uk/christmas.

Related topics:SheffieldTickets