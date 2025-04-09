Chance to hit jackpot at bingo event

By Heather L Sheldon
Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:18 BST
Hooton Lodge bingo
MARK your calendars for Thursday, April 10 to be in for a chance to win a £2,500 jackpot at Hooton Lodge Farm in Kilnhurst.

This Thursday’s event begins at 6pm.

A spokesperson for Hooton Lodge said: “Come join us every Thursday from 6pm and Sundays from 4pm for exciting games and a chance to win big.”

Food and a licensed bar is available.

For more information on tickets check out www.hootonlodge.co.uk.

