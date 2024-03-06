Moe's Tavern from The Simpsons is one of the attractions at the event

The inaugural Rotherham Comic Con event – organised by Creed Conventions and hosted by Rotherham Leisure Complex – is set to be a star-studded affair, featuring a line-up of yet-to-be-announced guest celebrities from various realms of pop culture.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and interact with their favourite stars by participating in autograph sessions and panel discussions throughout the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights of the event on Sunday, March 24 will include the full-scale AT-ST (All Terrain Scout Transport) from Star Wars, while enthusiasts can also encounter various Star Wars groups on-site – providing a unique opportunity to connect with fellow fans and share their love for the galaxy far, far away.

Most Popular

Rotherham Comic Con

Attendees can marvel at iconic movie artefacts, including a Pokemon display, the Flintstones car, and Jaws and Gremlins props and check out iconic Moe's Tavern movie prop from The Simpsons on display.

The event, running from 10am to 5pm, will also feature a dedicated cosplay zone where attendees can meet their favourite characters up close and personal plus showcase the creativity and talent of cosplayers from the region.

For gaming enthusiasts, Rotherham Comic Con will host free gaming zones with a variety of video and tabletop games for attendees to enjoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Event director George Burrows said: "We are thrilled to bring the first-ever Rotherham Comic Con to the Rotherham Leisure Complex.

“This event will be an unforgettable celebration of the diverse world of pop culture, and we've really curated an experience that caters to fans of all ages and interests.

“Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a day of fun, entertainment, and the chance to connect with like-minded fans.”

Tickets for the Rotherham Comic Con are available to buy online via www.bit.ly/RotherhamComicCon or via the official event website – www.creedconventions.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the very first event in Rotherham, Creed Conventions will also be visiting other locations across the UK including Reading, Watford, Southampton, Hull, Newcastle and Norwich.