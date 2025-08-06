Celebrated 80s comedy-drama set to be “resonant as ever”
Rotherham Rep’s production of Willy Russell’s beloved play Educating Rita runs from Tuesday September, 16 to Friday 19 at the Rotherham Civic Theatre.
Educating Rita first premiered in 1980, becoming an immediate hit, gaining further critical acclaim through the much-loved 1983 film adaptation starring Michael Caine and Julie Walters, which earned multiple BAFTA awards.
A spokesperson for the theatre group – currently approaching its 100th anniversary in 2026 – said: “Set in 1980s Liverpool, the play follows the spirited and inquisitive Rita, a hairdresser determined to broaden her horizons through education, and Frank, her cynical and disillusioned tutor.
“With its themes of class, culture and the transformative power of education, the story remains as relevant and resonant as ever.”
Leah Grayson, who last year took on roles in Rep shows including Steel Magnolias and The Vicar of Dibley, said of the iconic titular character: “Rita is at a point in her life where she longs for change and thrives on learning new things.
“That really resonates with me, as I’m someone who enjoys taking on new adventures and expanding my horizons.
“Rita’s strength and determination are so admirable, and it’s been rewarding to show her growth throughout the show.”
Rotherham Rep’s Richard Wilshaw who portrays professor Frank said: “I have played a few iconic roles over the last 20 years, with some of my favourites being Mr Tom in Good Night Mr Tom, Scrooge in A Christmas Carol and Rene in ‘Allo ‘Allo!
“I feel that Frank will rank alongside them, as it is a role played by so many notable actors in the past, including Michael Caine in the film, and on stage Tom Baker, Lenny Henry, Bill Nighy and Stephen Tompkinson to name but a few.”
Director Suzy Peterson added: “Above all, I hope audiences come away smiling, because at its heart, this is a really funny, uplifting play about two decent, well-intentioned people who find themselves changed by each other.”
Tickets are £11.50 or £9.50 for concessions.
Visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.
